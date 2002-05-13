TEHRAN - The young Iranian director Samira Makhmalbaf has been invited to attend the September 11 Film Conference in Cannes 2002.

The Universal Company has asked 11 filmmakers from 11 countries to make short films about the September 11 events. The films will be screened all over the world as a feature film in 11 episodes on September 11, 2002.

Samira Makhmalbaf as well as filmmakers such as Woody Allen, Jean-Luc Godard, and Nanni Moretti have been asked to make the short films.

Samira Makhmalbaf, who is completing the editing of her film, mentioned in the film's French brochure that she found the suggestion of making a film of 11 minutes and 9 seconds as part of a film which would have other parts made by filmmakers such as Jean-Luc Godard interesting and did not need to hesitate before agreeing to participate in the project.

She also said that she thinks it is good that eleven directors from different countries are making different films about a world event without exchanging words and that this is like practicing democracy in cinema because it turns cinema into dialogue or a democratic picture. -