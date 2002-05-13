ROME World-famous tenor Luciano Pavarotti was quoted on Monday as saying the end of his operatic career may be near after ill health forced him to cancel two performances in New York at the last minute, Reuters reported.

"If things carry on like this it is obvious I will have to retire -- from everything," Pavarotti said in comments published in Italy's ***Corriere Della Sera*** newspaper.

Pavarotti was lambasted by the American media after leaving a theatre full of fans disappointed on the last night of Puccini's "Tosca" at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

"The Fat Man Won't Sing," read a stinging front page headline in the ***New York Post*** on Friday after Pavarotti failed to appear on Wednesday night.

Pavarotti said he thought the time when he would make the decision to bid the stage farewell was fast approaching.

"It is the most difficult decision because I still do not know if the moment has arrived or if my recent crisis is due to health problems," he said.

The portly 67-year-old star, credited with bringing opera to the masses, said doctors had forbidden him to perform.

"If I had sung, it would have been worse," he said. "I am mortified for my public and for the Met but believe me, this time my voice really betrayed me."