Speaking in an interview with the PBS television network on Saturday, Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi called the mentality dominating U.S. officials an obstacle to communication between Iran and the United States.

Kharrazi stressed that Tehran is willing to hold negotiations with any country based on the principle of mutual respect, but he added that this is not applicable to the United States because U.S. officials have always tried to impose their viewpoints on others. The foreign minister pointed out that Iran is not ready to hold negotiations under such conditions.

Political observers believe that a contradiction exists between what U.S. officials say and the policy that is followed by the United States with respect to Iran. For instance, some U.S. officials like Senator Joseph Biden, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have expressed their readiness to hold talks with the Iranian parliamentarians, while the U.S. Congress approves anti-Iran legislation at the same time.

Besides, President Bush and some other U.S. officials have included Iran in the so-called axis of evil and even threatened Iran with the use of military force.

Political analysts believe that the United States is following a carrot-and-stick policy with respect to the Islamic Republic. The approval by the U.S. Congress of Bill 35 on border security is the latest measure which makes obtaining visas more difficult for citizens of seven countries, including Iran, baselessly accused by the United States of supporting terrorism. All in all, considering the measures taken by the U.S. Administration, it is clear that Washington's official line is based on hostility towards the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has always said that it is ready to hold negotiations with Washington based on mutual respect if the United States sets aside its hostility and shows goodwill towards Iran, but the continuation of the U.S. animosity in word and deed makes it clear that the United States is not willing to negotiate with Iran on an equal footing. In other words, by threatening Iran, Washington aims to impose its illegitimate demands on the Islamic Republic.

However, Iran will never submit to illegitimate demands of the United States, as it has resisted the U.S. domineering attitude over the past 23 years since the victory of the revolution. This is exactly what Foreign Minister Kharrazi pointed out in his televised interview.