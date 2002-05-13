KERMAN -- Police in Kerman in southwestern Iran seized 510 kilograms of hashish from drug traffickers over the past week, a provincial anti-narcotics police official, Karim Amini, told IRNA on Sunday.

He said police also arrested one armed robber who was handed over to judicial authorities.

Iran accounts for 80 percent of the opium and 90 percent of the morphine intercepted in the world, according to the International Narcotics Control Board.

According to latest statistics, Iranian police confiscated 112 tons of illegal drugs and arrested 306,000 people on drug-related charges in the last Iranian year, which ended March 20, 2002.