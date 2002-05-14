Japanese Daily's Report on Discovery of Buddha Statues in Iran Denied

TEHRAN -- Director General of Cultural Heritage Department of Fars Province denied reports on discovery of Buddha statues in the province.

A Japanese daily *******Asahi******* in its Monday issue said 19 statues of Buddha have been unearthed in the central Iranian province.

However, the Iranian official said, "In no historical period, Iran has been under the influence of Buddha culture." Since the 1979 victory of Islamic Revolution no expert group from Japan has conducted excavation operations in Fars Province, he said adding therefore the report is unfounded.

Asahi has quoted a Japanese archaeologist as saying it was quite surprising to find out that the Buddhist culture had once found its way to this part of Asia. "Buddha statues had been traced in Afghanistan upto now, and it is the first time they are being found in Iran, he claimed.