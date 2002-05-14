President to Visit Afghanistan Soon: Embassy

TEHRAN -- President Mohammad Khatami will visit Afghanistan soon the Afghan Embassy here said Tuesday.

Afghan Interim Leader Hamid Karzai invited Khatami in a telephone call on Monday, an Afghan diplomat told AFP.

Khatami accepted the invitation but a date has not yet been officially set."

The diplomat said the visit would take place "soon" and "very probably before" the Loya Jirga, or Grand Assembly, which is due to start on June 10 to select a new Afghan government.

In February, Karzai visited Iran, which is home to 2.3 million Afghan refugees whose voluntary repatriation started in April following the ouster of the Taleban.

Tehran has good ties with the interim administration although it opposes the foreign military presence in Afghanistan.