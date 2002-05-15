Olive Oil Can Reduce Risk of Heart Attack by 74 Per Cent

PAMPLONA, Spain (dpa) - Potential heart patients can reduce the risk of a heart attack by up to 74 per cent by increasing their consumption of olive oil, DPA quoted Spanish experts as saying Tuesday.

experts at Navarre University based their study on the observation of 342 people half of whom had suffered a heart attack.

International comparisons had already indicated that olive oil helped fight heart disease, but the study was practically the first one to observe individual cases, researcher Miguel Angel Martinez said.