Rafsanjani Appeals for All-Out Measures to Stop Trend of Brain Drain in Iran

TEHRAN -- Former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani here Thursday described as "bitter and unpalatable" the trend of "brain drain" in Iran and appealed for all-out measures to stop the emigration of Iranians educated to foreign countries. Talking to students at the Tehran University of Science and Industry, he asked state officials to provide for "encouraging" conditions to employ Iranian experts, specialists and the educated. Rafsanjani, who is the head of the Expediency Council, also flayed Western countries for "misusing scientific olympiads and festivals" in order to hunt down the talented forces of he Third World countries. "Western communities are still seeking to identify the skilled forces of the Islamic world and they have prepared all-out and vast plans for this purpose," he said. According to IRNA, Rafsanjani described the integration of industry and universities as the key to development and construction, saying that "we have still a long way to optimally link the industry and academy." "If we create an atmosphere of development and building in the country, most of our worries will definitely be resolved," he said. "Construction, development and prosperity is the only remedy to what is called economic ailments of the country," the prominent cleric added. Press recently quoted officials as saying that more than 420,000 Iranian university graduates had left the country over recent years. Officials have repeatedly warned of a malignant "brain drain" phenomenon which has led many educated Iranians leave the country in the hope of greener pastures in Western countries. They have also alarmed of growing disenchantment for university education among young men, saying they were seeking to find jobs first. According to the official, another major reason for the disinterest was because young boys are discouraged when they see the number of "unemployed university students." the Iranian population, estimated at 62 million, is one of the world's youngest, with 35 million people under the age of 20.