Laws of Physics 'May Change'

LONDON -- The Universe may be a stranger place than we imagined because of new evidence that appears to show the very laws of physics have changed since the cosmos was young.

Analysis of the light coming from distant quasars suggests that a fundamental physical constant may have been increasing slightly over the past six billion years.

The so-called fine structure constant - which measures the strength with which subatomic particles interact with one another and with light - may have been smaller at earlier times in the history of t

"This has major implications for our understanding of physics," Dr John Webb of New South Wales University, Australia, told BBC News Online.

"If this is correct, it will radically change our view of the Universe. We have to be cautious but it could be revolutionary. We have seen something in our data - but is it what we think?" Fabric of t

Gas clouds between Earth and the quasars absorb some of this light at specific wavelengths and produce the spectral lines.

The spacing of the absorption lines depends upon one of nature's fundamental numbers: the fine structure constant or alpha.

Alpha is something that is built into the very fabric of the Universe. It is a dimensionless number, the ratio between four physical constants: the speed of light, the quantum energy constant, the cha

The value of alpha, currently about 1/137, determines much about the way the Universe works.

"These dimensionless numbers are much more important than any of the dimensional constants," said Michael Murphy, of the University of New South Wales.

Sources of error Alpha determines the strength of interactions between charged particles and electromagnetic fields, and, as such, is central to the understanding of electromagnetism - one of the four

"Alpha is the central parameter in anything to do with atoms, electricity, magnetism - everything except for gravity," Mr Murphy said.

The spacing between the wavelengths absorbed by the intervening atoms depends on alpha. If alpha changes, then so will the absorption pattern in the spectra.

The researchers looked for this effect using the world's largest telescope: the 10-metre Keck facility in Hawaii.

Dr Webb and his co-workers found evidence that alpha was slightly smaller in the past than it is now.

The team say there is a one in 10,000 chance that the result is a statistical fluke. They also say they have eliminated 13 potential sources of systematic error.

Strange, wrong but interesting Since the 1930s, physicists have discussed whether the constants of the Universe that appear in the equations for the fundamental laws of physics - such as the speed of

Dr Webb said: "It was Dirac and Milne who talked about this first. Their ideas were strange, wrong, but very interesting. When I came across them, they made me think." The current value of alpha could

In fact, modern attempts to unify gravity with the other fundamental forces do allow for Nature's constants to vary.

Proposed theories can accommodate changes in alpha over time. Known as string theories, they allow either a 10- or 26-dimensional universe, rather than our 4D one.

Something in the data Other scientists have reacted with interest and caution after reviewing the quasar data. Faced with the possibility of toppling cherished views on the Universe, Dr Webb condones

"There is something in the data. There is a signal there. Others have looked at our data and agree there is something there, but is it real or some unknown instrumental effect?" The next step is to lo

"If after looking for the same effect in the VLT data we were to see the same thing, it would be strong evidence that the effect is real. It would be remarkable to have identical errors from Keck and

"If we see the same thing, I will not be 100% certain but let me say I would be largely convinced," he added. "We will know in about a year." photo: raj4.jpg Scientist: New iceberg not a threat Resear

The latest breakoff from the Ross Shelf, known as C-19, is 200 kilometers long by 31 kilometers wide and covers an area of almost 3,900 square kilometers.

"It almost completes the breakoff of the ice between Roosevelt Island and McMurdo. That takes it (the shelf) back a lot closer to where the 1902 edge was. It's like a 100 year event," Bill Budd, Profe

The latest iceberg and another smaller iceberg about half its size which split from the Ross Shelf a week earlier both resulted from normal "calving," as thick layers of ice gradually slide down the h

In contrast, climate warming has been blamed for causing the break-up of ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula, which juts out toward the southern tip of South America.

The latest breaks had been monitored for some time and were expected, Budd said.

"You can see the large rifts developing back where the calving takes place. Those rifts correspond to that earlier position where the front was back at the beginning of last century," he said.

Antarctic coincidence Budd said it was coincidental that big breaks were occurring from the Ross Shelf at the same time as major climate-related breaks from the Peninsula.

The latest break completed a series of big splits from the Ross Shelf that began in 1987.

"There's not much left of that large advance to break off," Budd said. "This last one was such a large piece that it's taken most of the advanced ice back for the whole stretch of that width of the ic

The huge bergs now drifting in Antarctic waters were unlikely to pose a threat to shipping. "But they can be a nuisance value," Budd said.

Icebergs from recent breaks were now drifting in the McMurdo area, affecting Antarctic shipping lanes and also the ocean circulation in the area, he said.

The icebergs would not drift as far north as Sydney, but could drift for years in the Ross Sea, following an uncertain route.

Approaching New Zealand? If they became caught in the circumpolar flow, which would take them toward South America, they would not last more than a year before breaking up and melting before reaching

It they followed the Antarctic coast westward they could stay in cold water for up to 10 years.

"Icebergs don't go as far north these days partly because of global warming," he said.

Unlike 100 years ago, it was unlikely icebergs would drift as far north as New Zealand.

Westward floating icebergs could get as far as 90 degrees east, between Western Australia and South Africa. This would steer them north toward Heard Island where a stream could carry them toward Macqu

"That's a long way south of us still," he said.

Fake Xbox 'emulator' hiding Trojan horse removed By Sam Costello (IDG) -- The Web page distributing an emulator promising users they could play Microsoft Corp.'s Xbox games on their PCs has been pulle

The emulator had been distributed from a free Web site account hosted by Angelfire, a company owned by Lycos Inc. The site has been removed from the Web by Angelfire for violating the company's terms

Hidden in the fake emulator, which had a file name of EMU_xbox.exe, was a program called NetBUIE.exe, which appears to have sent "a massive burst of data to Web sites" designed to increase the hit tot

The Trojan was "probably generating click-throughs for someone," Thompson said. It's unclear whether the program did anything else to victim's PCs, he said.

"It's needle-in-a-haystack stuff to see what else it might be doing," he said, adding that it "didn't seem to drop any other programs." Because nothing obvious happened when users launched the "emulat