Sierra Leone: Kabbah Re-Election Expected

FREETOWN -- Sierra Leone election officials were expected to declare the winners of the country's landmark post-war elections on Sunday, with the incumbent Ahmad Tejan Kabbah tipped to be swept ba

Partial results released on Saturday gave Kabbah a commanding lead in the first elections -- presidential and legislative -- since a civil war that claimed up to 200,000 lives in the impoverished West

The announcement of final results, first promised by late Friday, has been delayed several times. Results were still awaited from the eastern district of Kailahun and from southern Pujehun, an elector

Both are Kabbah strongholds.

Since results from the other 12 districts gave Kabbah more than two-thirds of the vote against 25 percent for his closest rival, Ernest Bai-Koroma, no second round run-off will be necessary as the inc

Koroma of the All People's Congress (APC) scored 26 percent.

Partial results from the legislative elections also favor Kabbah's Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), which has won 67 seats in the 124-member Parliament against 26 for the APC.

The polls followed 10 years of atrocities during which the notoriously savage rebel group the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) hacked off the limbs of civilians. Thousands of other victims were kidnap

Kabbah, who faced eight challengers, launched a peace and disarmament program last year before the war was formally declared over in January.

Monday's elections were the final step to ending the war and the culmination of the peace process in the West African nation of 4.8 million.

Opposition parties were later expected to decide whether to challenge the results, generally described as free and fair by international observers.

During the decade-long civil war launched by the RUF in 1991 an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 victims died.

The RUF, which began disarming after last year's peace pact, contested elections for the first time after transforming itself into the RUF Party (RUFP). Unofficial results showed it faring poorly.

Since 1961, the mainly Muslim former British colony has suffered at least nine coups or attempted coups.

Kabbah was elected head of state in 1996 in the country's first multi-party poll since 1967.

He was overthrown the following year by Johnny Paul Koroma, who led the Junta known as the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC). But Kabbah returned to power in 1998 after a West African regional