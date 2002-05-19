Defense Minister Shamkhani in Kuwait to Discuss Regional Security Issues

TEHRAN - Iranian Defense Minister Ali Shamkhani left Tehran on Sunday for a four-day official visit to Kuwait. On the eve of his visit to Kuwait, Shamkhani briefed the Kuwaiti News Agency about th

Shamkhani stressed that Iran is trying to reach a consensus with the other regional countries about regional threats and interests.

Developing defense and security cooperation requires high-level negotiations. The effect of this security cooperation is of great importance and sensitivity.

Security experts believe that developing regional defense cooperation is actually a step toward gradually changing the structure of security strategies in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian official also pointed to the fact that Iran and Kuwait have both been victims of Iraqi aggression and added that regional countries should use proper methods to prevent the recurrence of such

He also said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, particularly during the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war, the atmosphere was such that Arab littoral states of the Persian Gulf did n

He added that because of this misconception and the false image of Iran which was disseminated by the United States and other enemies of the Islamic Republic, some regional countries deemed Iran to be

After the incident, regional Arab countries welcomed the Islamic Republic of Iran's detente policy. One of the invaluable achievements of Iran's detente policy and also the policy of creating trust am

In the same direction, Shamkhani's visit is another step toward developing and deepening regional relations while stressing the two significant principles of dialogue and mutual understanding in order

"Shamkhani will meet with high-ranking Kuwaiti officials and confer on expansion of Tehran-Kuwait ties and regional development," Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Jabir Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad said on Satu