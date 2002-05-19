British Diplomat Summoned to Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN -- British Charge d'Affaires in Tehran Niel Crompton was summoned to Foreign Ministry on Sunday, IRNA reported.

The head of Foreign Ministry's West European Department Kachoueian summoned Crompton to object to recent statements by British Prime Minister Tony Blair calling Iran a threat to the world peace.

The Foreign Ministry official objected to `the baseless statements of Blair' and demanded an explanation.

He stressed that Iran does not equate resistance against occupation as terrorism. As one of the victims of terrorism, Iran believes that struggles against the phenomenon should be comprehensive and wi

He said Iran as a member of international convention on nuclear, chemicals and biological weapons calls for abiding by the articles of these conventions by other member countries.

"It is expected that Britain as nuclear power should carry out its responsibilities in confronting the unilateral policies of some countries," he noted.

In response, Crompton said that he will convey Iran's concerns to his officials in London. He referred to the divergence of views between Britain and the U.S.

on the issue of how to view Iran, saying that Blair has spared no efforts in the expansion of bilateral ties with Iran.

Crompton said that Blair in his interview stressed the need for dialog among the two countries and rejected Bush's statements on the axis of evil.

He said Britain's move, which was the first by an EU member, to designate the MKO as a terrorist organization should be regarded as a positive step by London.

In an interview with BBC newsnight, broadcast on Wednesday, Blair repeatedly avoided to reply directly to questions on whether he accepted Bush's claims about an `axis of evil' but said he did not thi

"We make our own speeches. I think the president was right to say weapons of mass destruction are a real issue and an evil in the world," he said. Pressed to clarify his government position with regar

president's attempt to include Iran in his so-called `axis,' the British prime minister said that there were certain things Tehran was doing `wrong and need to be counted'.

"I think Iran in certain of the actions that it takes, has the capacity to threaten the outside world," the prime minister said in echoing Israeli and U.S. rhetoric.

"I favor a process of engagement with Iran but engagement on terms that makes it very clear that they cannot carry on supporting terrorist groups or dealing in and acquiring WMD (weapons of mass destr