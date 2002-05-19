No Blanket Amnesty for Political Crimes: S.African Government

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government moved Sunday to dispel confusion surrounding the pardon of 33 prisoners this week, saying a blanket amnesty for political crimes was not on the cards, AF

President Thabo Mbeki pardoned the convicts, mostly anti-apartheid activists, prompting speculation of a blanket amnesty for perpetrators of political crimes in South Africa's troubled past.

"There will be no blanket amnesty," said Justice Ministry spokesman Paul Setsetse, adding however: "Of course we are aware with the implications of this presidential pardon in that many people would t

The expiry date for applications for amnesty for political crimes perpetrated in apartheid South Africa closed on September 30, 1997, and was therefore not available to the 33 prisoners.

"These applications were therefore not political," Setsetse said.

He said the government was not considering the release of prisoners such as the right-wing killers of South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani, who was shot dead in April 1993.

"The ministry wishes to reject as fabrication ...

that he discussed possible release of Clive Derby Lewis and Janusz Walus," Setsetse said.