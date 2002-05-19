Cardin and Bond: the Perfect Party Match in Cannes

CANNES Pierre Cardin sure knows how to throw a lavish party for James Bond.

The legendary French designer opened up his extraordinary house -- a space age mansion aptly named Palais Bulles (Bubble Palace) -- to entertain the world's most famous secret agent and celebrate the

Saturday night's extravaganza was the most spectacular at this year's Cannes Film Festival where nothing succeeds like excess.

Bond's Aston Martin and Jaguar were even flown in from the set of the latest film -- ***"Die Another Day"*** -- and put on display under the wary eye of security guards.

For Pierce Brosnan, who flew especially into Cannes for the celebrations, it underlined the world's undying fascination with Bond, launched on the silver screen in 1962 by Sean Connery.

Brosnan, now making his fourth Bond movie, is happy to make it five, he told Reuters before his big night out at the world's most famous film festival.

Guests -- 1,200 movers and shakers from the movie industry who were invited by the MTV music network -- gaped in astonishment at the opulence and spectacular effects at the Hilltop Villa.

"My God," said one talking excitedly on his mobile phone.

"This looks like the house of one of the villains in a seventies Bond movie." Giant green lasers beamed a giant ***"007"*** across the valley.

Dry ice floated over the hillside as guests descended the stairs into Cardin's futuristic vision -- a house that is all architectural curves and bubble-shaped windows with breathtaking vistas over the

Veteran soul pioneers Soul II Soul laid down a five-hour set that had the hillside vibrating. "This is an awesome building.

Can you imagine living in a place like this?" said Jazzie B from the group.

Heading into his eighties, Cardin was as indefatigable as ever, watching over his mansion turned into a partying madhouse overnight. "All my life I have had big parties.

This place is magic," he told Reuters. "When I am alone, it feels like a monastery." Cardin agreed that his 'Palace' made the perfect movie backdrop. "I'm sure the next James Bond could be shot here."