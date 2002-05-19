Qasemi: Documentary Film Production in Iran Not a Serious Endeavor

TEHRAN - The director of the documentary ****Ramezan 1020****, Mohammad-Ali Qasemi, said that documentary film production in Iran is not being treated seriously and that documentaries are produced

Qasemi, who is one of the directors participating in the Memorial Documentary Film Festival, stressed the importance of documentary film production in today's world, saying it is an effective and stro

He said that documentaries, when carefully prepared, may create events and perform great tasks such as showing the history of ancient man.

Hence, it can be a source of great viewing.

Talking about the documentary film ****Ramezan 1020****, he said it is about the life of Sheikh Bahaei. The film depicts the story of a sculptor who has not viewed a film on the Sheikh but wants to cr

Qasemi said that his aim is to use the documentary to enliven the above-stated character found in historical books through sculpture because, as he said, in today's world man has very little time to r