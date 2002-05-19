Equality and Feminism Part 3

TEHRAN - The feminist movement of the 60s did much to gain recognition for women's rights in the United States, and made many strides in women's leadership and political clout. But what it failed t

Islam recognizes this major point, but what many Muslims fail to understand is that just because men and women are different, this doesn't mean that men are made to do only "A", and women are made to

Clearly a stand somewhere between political feminism and specialization of the sexes is a balanced one that considers the natural roles between the sexes and individual talents.

**** Examples of Women in the Qur'an **** The Quran refers to several specific women who triumphed spiritually despite worldly trials: Asiya, the wife of Pharaoh, who was thought to be the same woman

And for those who have attained to faith God has propounded a parable in the story of Pharaoh's wife as she prayed, "O my Sustainer! Built You for me a mansion in the paradise that is with You, and sa

The Queen (unnamed in the Quran, but whom historians believe is named Balqis) is described as a prudent and loyal ruler of sun-worshippers who valued material wealth and their own achievements, yet la

Despite her clear example in the Quran, however, there have been no shortage of scholarly opinions to minimize her significance or to question her role as a leader. "What is most fascinating about the

Whether she was legendary or real, married or not, of whatever origin, this does not affect the example of her leadership and spirituality the Quran so eloquently presents. "Despite everything, Balqis

In the Muslim battles of Muhammad's lifetime, women functioned in all three roles, on both sides -- even Muhammad's wives."19 During the Battle of Uhud, women constituted the entire medical corps and

22 Um Al Dhouhha bint Mas'ud attended the battle of the Kheiber and the Prophet gave her an equal share of the spoils to the men's; After the death of the Prophet, Um Hakim "single-handedly disposed o

Clearly if women as a whole were not equal or as competent as their male counterparts, they wouldn't have been given the opportunity to protect the security of their community and the life of the Prop

[sing. form of Khawarij]--conduct suggesting an attitude toward women on the battlefield far different from that of the first Muslim community. The strategy was effective in leading Khariji women even