EC Secretary: Iran, U.S. First Should Declare Their Prerequisite for Holding Any Dialogue

TEHRAN -- Secretary of the Expediency Council (EC), Mohsen Rezaei, in Arak on Thursday urged patience and prudence regarding any dialogue with the U.S. cautioning about its consequences if the oth

Rezaei, at a ceremony to mark the liberation of the key port city of Khorramshahr from the Iraqi occupation in 1982, said Iran and the U.S. first should declare their prerequisites for holding any dia

He stressed that otherwise the dialogue would never lead to any establishment of ties, IRNA reported.

Rezaei termed the U.S. calls on Iran to destroy its missiles, support the Israeli-favored peace and stop backing Islamic movements as the U.S. pre-conditions for a dialogue with Iran.

The EC secretary further said that the U.S., itself, must stop interfering in Iran's internal affairs, unfreeze Iran's assets and vow not to meddle in Iran's political and security ties with Persian G

The remarks by the EC secretary followed an earlier comment by Head of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mohsen Mirdamadi that he had evidence showing Iran had held secret tal

Mirdamadi's comment was rejected by the Foreign Ministry and the administration who called on the Ministry of Information to conduct a probe into the affair. The Information Ministry later confirmed F

thr 028 rezaei-us-dialogue /pol/ ec secretary stresses patience, prudence towards us dialogue arak, may 24, irna -- secretary of the expediency council (ec) mohsen rezaei here thursday urged p

rezaei, at a ceremony to mark the liberation of the key port city of khorramshahr from the iraqi occupation in 1982, said iran and the us first should declare their prerequisites for holding any dialo

he stressed that otherwise the dialogue would never lead to any establishment of ties.

rezaei termed the us calls on iran to destroy its missiles, support the israeli-favored peace and stop backing islamic movements as the us pre-conditions for a dialogue with iran.

rezaei added that the us itself must stop interfering in iran's internal affairs, unfreeze iran's assets and vow not to meddle in iran's political and security ties with persian gulf and caspian sea c

the remarks by the ec secretary followed an earlier comment by head of the majlis (parliament) national security and foreign policy commission mohsen mirdamadi that he had evidence showing iran had he

mirdamadi's comment was rejected by the foreign ministry and the administration who called on the ministry of information to conduct a probe into the affair. the information ministry later confirmed f

the cabinet further said that the foreign ministry is the only authorized body to hold talks with foreign countries and described any talks held outside this channel as 'unofficial'.

the administration furthermore stressed that it will accept no responsibility for any attempt to enter any dialogue with the us outside this channel.