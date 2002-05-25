U.S. Sept. 11 Probe Finds More Missed Clues

WASHINGTON -- A congressional investigation into U.S. intelligence failures prior to the Sept.

11 attack has turned up additional missed clues that in hindsight might have provided leads to uncovering the plot, Reuters quoted a lawmaker as saying on Fr iday.

"There was no single piece of information that on its own would have led you to a further investigation that might have avoided September 11," Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Bob Graham told re

"But the fact is, it was not a single piece of information, there were a series of pieces of information and, in fact, we are continuing to surface additional pieces of information where clues were gi

The FBI has come under fire for not pursuing a memo written by an agent in Phoenix last July expressing concerns that Middle Eastern men linked to Osama bin Laden were taking lessons at U.S. flight sc

"Of all the things I've seen, I think the Phoenix document is the brightest light," Graham said.

That memo was sent to two places at the FBI in Washington -- the radical fundamentalist unit and the Osama bin Laden unit -- but not any further.

The FBI also has been criticized for not correlating that memo with the August arrest of Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen who sought flying lessons in Minnesota. Moussaoui is charged with conspiri

Among materials collected by congressional investigators were notes an FBI agent in Minnesota made about a telephone conversation with an official at FBI Headquarters in which the agent said Moussaoui