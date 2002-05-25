Afghan Companies Receive Facilities From Iranian Banks

TEHRAN -- The Deputy for Foreign Exchange of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced in a meeting of finance ministers from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan that Iranian banks will provide financial

Mohamad Jafar Mojarad mentioned that the Iranian banking system is in the process of re-structuring its foundations. Recently established private banks can provide facilities to Afghan companies wanti

Referring to the Forex reserve account, Mojarad added that obtaining facilities from this account is simple and Iran can allocate loans to projects that are being implemented by Iranians in Afghanista

The CBI deputy said that there is no obstacle in granting loans to Afghanistan, however, appropriate guarantees for the repayment of such facilities are expected from the Afghan side.

Mojarad added that Iran is ready to participate in multi-source loans approved by the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank or the International Monetary Fund.