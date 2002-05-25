Iran, Sudan Ink MOUs on Expansion of Economic Cooperation

TEHRAN -- Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mahmoud Hojjati who is currently visiting Sudan, conferred on Saturday with the Sudanese Minster of Energy and Mining Awad Al-Jaz on expansion of mutual econ

At the meeting, the two ministers signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) on economic, commercial and agricultural cooperation.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, the two sides at the meeting voiced their countries' readiness to broaden agricultural cooperation in various areas s

The MOUs have given priority to food industries, textile and handicrafts, said the report.

In the sixth session of Iran-Sudan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission various issues such as broadening of cooperation in machinery field, exploration of oil and gas, communications, land, sea and

The Iranian agriculture jihad minister, heading a high-ranking economic and commercial delegation is now visiting Sudan and in his meetings with the representatives of Iranian state-run organizations