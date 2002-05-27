Media Can Spotlight National Problems to Officials: Shahroudi

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi said that media publications can serve as a tool to bring problems of the country to the attention of officials and be their eyes.

He said that in today's sensitive situation all media members and officials of the country should work to foil the Great Satan's plots by serving the national interest of the country. Shahroudi also underlined the role of the media in confronting social and financial corruption which he described as "quite important."