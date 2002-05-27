Crash to Lift China Airlines' Insurance Costs, Cut Load Factor

TAIPEI -- China Airlines (CAL) will see its load factor drop and insurance costs surge after one of its Boeing 747-200 passenger jets crashed into sea off Taiwan, analysts said Monday.

The Taiwanese carrier tried to play down the negative impacts from the air tragedy, saying it has full insurance coverage of 20 million U.S. dollars for the B747-200 jetliner, meaning no financial loss will be incurred.

At the same time, passengers, luggage and cargo would be covered by liability insurance, and insurance companies are expected to pay the compensation after negotiations with families of the victims, it said in a statement.

Non-life insurance companies and life insurers are reported to face a possible total payout of nearly 5.0 billion Taiwan dollars (145.3 million U.S. dollars).

But analysts say passengers shocked by the news of the crash have been scrambling to turn to other airlines, and that CAL is expected to face hefty insurance cost increases.

CAL is also bound to see its passenger load factor drop to 50 percent or even lower from the current 75 percent.

"It will take China Airlines at least a couple of years to reverse this downward trend -- on condition that there are no more major accidents," the head of research with a domestic investment advisory company said on condition of anonymity.

"People will certainly have their own judgment about China Airlines even though it remains to be seen if the airline is to be held entirely responsible for Saturday's crash." No survivors have been found among the 206 passengers and 19 crew and search and rescue officials hold out no hope of anyone being found alive.

The plane was about 20 minutes into its flight from Taipei to Hong Kong on Saturday when it suddenly vanished from radar screens.

The pilot did not issue a distress call and weather in the area was good at the time.

The analyst said CAL was bound to face a large increases in insurance costs after the accident.

In turn, he said CAL's competitor EVA Airways had emerged as a beneficiary from the tragedy on expectations it will attract passengers from China Airlines.

"This is likely to prove the case even though the overall overseas travel market will be adversely affected for some time," the analyst said.

According to Taiwan's aviation regulations, CAL will not be granted new flights within the next year.

Aviation observers said they expected EVA Airways to secure more flights to Hong Kong based on the prospective civil aviation agreement being negotiated between Taiwan and Hong Kong.

CAL currently operates 105 flights weekly on the profitable "golden route" between Hong Kong and Taiwan while EVA Airways has 16 flights a week.

The two Taiwanese airlines as well as Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways and Dragon Airlines currently operate more than 80 percent of the flights on the routes, jointly providing three million journeys worth 29 billion Taiwan dollars annually.

In the four months ending in April, CAL's pre-tax profit topped one billion Taiwan dollars, or 70 percent of the targeted profit of 1.4 billion dollars for 2002.

Fubon Financial Holding Co. said the crash is expected to cut CAL's 2002 earnings per share by 0.02 Taiwan dollars.

Analysts said the plane crash was also likely to hit the island's insurance sector.

"Non-life insurers were worse hit than the life insurers as they will face higher costs in the future given the expected difficulties in securing reinsurance," Yuanta core pacific capital management analyst Joanne Yang told AFP's finance wire subsidiary, AFX-Asia.

China Airlines has a chequered safety record. It has reportedly had nine fatal accidents since 1970.

CAL was last hit hard in 1998 when its airbus 300-600 passenger aircraft ploughed into civilian houses outside Chiang Kai-Shek Airport in northern Taiwan, killing 202 people on board and on the ground.

Since then the airline has conducted a series of reforms.