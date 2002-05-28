UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Leaves tehran for abu dhabi

ABU DHABI -- Following two days of heavy political talks with Iranian officials, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed an Nahyan left Tehran for home and arrived Abu Dhabi late Monday evening.

During his trip he delivered the written message of President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan an-Nahyan, the president of UAE to his Iranian counterpart, in which he had renewed his invitation for an official visit by President Mohammad Khatami.

President Khatami, too, on Monday called for boosting relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a meeting with UAE minister saying that security of the region should be provided by the nations living in the area, adding that any disturbance or tension in the Middle East will have negative impacts on the entire world.

He said, "regional states need peace and security for going ahead with their development plans. peace and stability are vital for the entire world too." President Khatami said that the regional nations and governments are capable of providing security and stability of the region fully.

He pointed to the effective role Iran and the United Arab Emirates are playing on both sides of the Persian Gulf to protect peace and stability and said that ranking officials of Iran and the UAE are determined to boost political relations and trade.