British FM Says Musharraf Aware He Must Do More to Curb Terrorism

Islamabad -- British Foreign Secretary Jack straw said Tuesday after talks with President Pervez Musharraf that the Pakistani leader was aware he was expected to do more to clamp down on cross-border terrorism, AFP reported.

"I think that President Musharraf is under no doubt about the expectation of the international community for clear action to be taken in addition to that which has already been taken to clamp effectively down on cross-border terrorism," he said at a press conference.

Straw arrived in Pakistan on his mediation mission a day after Musharraf made an address to the nation where he declared that no infiltration of militants was taking place into Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India has rejected the assertion that the infiltration of Islamic militants, which has fueled the current dangerous tensions between the South Asian rivals, has halted.

"The test of assurances down the ages is how they work out on the ground, and it's of course against the practice that all these matters are inevitably judged," Straw said when asked about the claim.

The British foreign secretary, who will also travel to India, described his meeting with Musharraf as "constructive and forthright". He also met with Indian Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar.

Straw said his visit, part of intense international efforts to avert a war over the disputed Himalayan state of Kashmir, was aimed at sharing the "international community's concerns" with the Pakistani and Indian leaderships.

"This is a bilateral dispute of longstanding and, sadly, considerable bitterness between India and Pakistan," he said. "Both sides have nuclear weapons and the capacity to use those nuclear weapons. So the risks are obvious and considerable." Straw said there were "clear limits" to what the international community could do "since decisions about war and peace rest with the parties to the dispute." Meanwhile, Pakistan President Pervez musharraf said on Tuesday he was ready to take steps to ease tension between his country and India, JIJI News Agency quoted him as telling Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

Musharraf was quoted as saying in a telephone conversation he wanted an easing of tension and Pakistan was ready to take steps towards that end, JIJI reported.

There was no indication of what steps he might take.

Koizumi told Musharraf to exercise restraint, and the Pakistani leader asked Japan to tell India to do the same, JIJI said.

"I asked him to use his leadership and exercise restraint so that war can be avoided. I told him that all of the international community is watching," Koizumi told reporters.

Koizumi also said he would talk with Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on Wednesday to ask the Indian leader to do everything he could to avoid war.

Japan, the biggest aid donor to both India and Pakistan, on Tuesday sent its vice-foreign minister to the nuclear-armed neighbors in a bid to play its aid card to ease the tension Reuters reported.