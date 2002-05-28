Taleban, Al-Qaeda in Pakistan Plotting Attacks

NEW YORK -- Senior Al-Qaeda leaders and the Taleban have been driven out of eastern Afghanistan and are now in Pakistan plotting attacks to disrupt the selection of a new national government in Kabul next month, the ***New York Times *** reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the ***Times, ** MAJ. GEN.

Franklin Hagenbeck, commander of American-led forces in Afghanistan, said the two groups were operating with as many as 1,000 non-Afghan fighters in the tribal areas of western Pakistan, Reuters reported.

Hagenbeck said that intelligence reports indicated the attacks plotted by Al-Qaeda and Taleban leaders in Pakistan included car and suicide bombings.

"We know that they are there and have a capability to do harm to this country," Hagenbeck said. "Our job is to deny them the freedom of movement and sanctuary." Despite's Pakistan vow to eliminate the Al-Qaeda and Taleban sanctuaries in the tribal region, its ongoing tensions with India over Kashmir could delay Pakistani military operations in those areas. "I have no concern that they are not going to do what they've said they will do. They are interested in ridding western Pakistan of Al-Qaeda," Hagenbeck told the ***Times. *** "With what is currently going on in India, I don't know what the timing's going to be."