TEHRAN - German scientists have found that the human race owes its intelligence quota to women, especially Monteni predecessors who preferred intellectual strength to physical strength when asked to make a choice.

They say certain human qualities such as mental ability is transferred from mother to baby rather than from father to baby, and old theories that genes carrying a persons IQ are concentrated in X chromosomes are a thing of the past.

The theory was proposed thirty years ago by a U.S. scientist, but in a new research conducted by German scientists the theory could be discarded.

Some German scientists in Ulm University have also confirmed that females have two X chromosomes while men have one X and one Y chromosome.

As a consequence of the research, most genetic experts believe that the afore-mentioned German scientists have discovered a "real cause and effect," that is, the more genes there are in a person with the X chromosome, which is the carrier of intelligence, the more intelligent he or she is.

Many think women are fortunate to be in such a situation.