Human IQ Indebted to Women
They say certain human qualities such as mental ability is transferred from mother to baby rather than from father to baby, and old theories that genes carrying a persons IQ are concentrated in X chromosomes are a thing of the past.
The theory was proposed thirty years ago by a U.S. scientist, but in a new research conducted by German scientists the theory could be discarded.
Some German scientists in Ulm University have also confirmed that females have two X chromosomes while men have one X and one Y chromosome.
As a consequence of the research, most genetic experts believe that the afore-mentioned German scientists have discovered a "real cause and effect," that is, the more genes there are in a person with the X chromosome, which is the carrier of intelligence, the more intelligent he or she is.
Many think women are fortunate to be in such a situation.