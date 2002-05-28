Deflated Sampras Makes Another Early Paris Exit

PARIS -- Pete Sampras's 13th attempt to win the elusive French Open crown ended in the first round on Monday when Italian Andrea Gaudenzi secured a battling 3-6 6-4 6-2 7-6 win.

It was a disappointing finish to the day for the 12th-seeded American as he looked set for victory before two rain interruptions put paid to his hopes.

"It was frustrating to have so many opportunities and yet not being able to break," said Sampras following the match which spanned for almost six hours due to the interruptions but lasted for three hours five minutes.

"It's a pretty empty feeling right now because I put so much effort and energy into my French Open preparations and it's really, really frustrating not to even get into the second round." Sampras, who has never progressed beyond the semifinals at Roland Garros despite being holder of a record 13 Grand Slams, seemed to be in the driving seat after capturing the first set with his trademark serve and volley tactics.

With the conditions getting colder and damper, Sampras tried to up the pace but sudden showers thwarted his attempts to convert break points in both the seventh and ninth games of the second set.

A lengthy rain break at 4-4 allowed the 69th ranked Italian, who had failed to advance beyond the second round in any of his 16 previous tournaments this season, to regroup and snatch the initiative away from Sampras, reported Reuters.

A hesitant Sampras was duly punished for sending in some wayward deliveries in the 10th game as Gaudenzi leveled the match with a scintillating backhand winner on set point.