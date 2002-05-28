Germany Will Bounce Back, Says Hungry Kahn

MIYAZAKI, Japan -- Germany Captain Oliver Kahn declared himself as fit and hungry as ever and predicted Germany would be bouncing back at the World Cup.

"I am convinced that our team will play a great tournament," the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who was a reserve in the 1994 and 1998 finals but did not play, said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who has emerged as his side's natural leader, said the troubled heavyweights would not waste an opportunity to make up for the Euro 2000 disaster when Germany disappeared after the first round in their worst performance at a major event, Reuters reported.

"We want to forget about what happened in 2000," he said.

"There are also several players in this team who will never play a World Cup again and they are all determined to make the most of it." Kahn, whose Bayern side failed to win a title this season for the first time since 1995, said he was in great shape.

"The pressure in the last 14 days of the season was far lower than last year, when we won the German title and the Champions League," he said.