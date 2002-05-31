Japan's Parliament Votes to Ratify Kyoto Climate Pact

TOKYO -- Japan's Parliament on Friday approved enabling bills for the ratification of the Kyoto protocol, a UN Pact aimed at fighting global warming which has been rejected by the United States.

The Upper House gave its approval with 229 votes in favour and none against, 10 days after the lower chamber voted for the ratification.

With Parliament procedures completed, Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's Cabinet is likely to give its final approval for ratification by June 4, officials said.

The UN protocol, the first coordinated world response to tackling global warming, was drawn up as a "framework" agreement in Kyoto, western Japan, in 1997, but it took nearly four years to flesh out the deal with a book of rules and procedures, AFP reported.

The pact requires industrialized countries -- with the exception of the United States, which walked away from the Kyoto accord in March 2001 -- to cut their emissions of Greenhouse gases to below 1990 levels by 2008-2012.

Under the accord, Japan must make a six-percent reduction in such emissions.

Japan aims to formally ratify the Kyoto Pact during a UN environment summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 26 to September 4, an Environment Ministry official said.

The Greenhouse gases which scientists say cause global warming are overwhelmingly the result of burning oil, gas and coal.