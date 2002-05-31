Asian Police Chiefs Urge New Anti-Terror Laws

PHNOM PENH -- Southeast Asian police chiefs have called on their governments to adopt laws to help smooth the extradition and prosecution of suspected militants, officials said on Friday.

The call came at the close of a three-day meeting of police chiefs from Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Thursday in Phnom Penh.

Following the September 11 attacks on the United States, ASEAN members have agreed to cooperate more closely in fighting terrorism.

The police chiefs said they would encourage joint operations to crack down on drug trafficking in the region and proposed their governments adopt laws to help in the extradition, prosecution and intelligence sharing on militant suspects.

"The 10 ASEAN police chiefs agreed, but not just on paper.

We will put this agreement into practice," Cambodian National Police Director Hok Lundy told Reuters by telephone.

Singaporean officials in December arrested several suspected militants for plotting to bomb the U.S. embassy and other U.S. targets.

Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines -- ASEAN members with the largest Muslim populations -- inked a counter-terrorism pact last month and vowed to crush militants bent on creating a single Islamic state in the region.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.