Siamak Pourzand: "I Have Not Been Tortured, I Accept the Charges"

TEHRAN - Siamak Pourzand, serving a jail sentence for subversion, said he is guilty of the charges, and that he has not been tortured.

Speaking at Mehrabad Judicial Complex, he also made some confessions.

Pourzand was tried on charges of propagating lies against the system, spying for royalist counterrevolutionaries abroad and providing financial aid to some counterrevolutionary publications inside the country. He was later sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Pourzand categorically denied the rumors that he has been tortured in prison. He said that he is under solitary confinement because he himself asked for it, so that he can be free to write.

He further said that he has already spent seven months in jail. Pourzand emphasized that he has had no problems with regard to family visits, and that he has met his sister six times since he was imprisoned.