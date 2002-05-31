India and Pakistan Tensions to Top Agenda at Asian Summits: China

BEIJING -- Tensions between India and Pakistan will top the agenda at South and Central Asian regional summits being held from next week, China's government said Friday.

A one-day summit on June 4 in Almaty, Kazakhstan will be attended by Chinese President Jiang Zemin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister atal Behari Vajpayee and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf.

Putin has offered to mediate talks between Vajpayee and Musharraf on the sidelines of the 16-nation Almaty meeting, called the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building measures in Asia (CICA).

India, however, has ruled out any possibility of talks between Vajpayee and Musharraf at the regional get-together and also rejected any third-party intervention.

From Almaty, Jiang and Putin will proceed onto St.

Petersburg for the second summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which groups China, Russia and four Central Asian countries.

The dates of the SCO summit have not yet been formally announced, said Li Hui, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Bureau.

"As for the issues you raised concerning the situation in South Asia and Indo-Pakistani relations discussed in CICA, I believe this is not only the concern of China, but all the participants of these two summits," Li told reporters.

"I believe that in the documents and declarations approved at these two summits, these issues will certainly be touched upon." Li declined to say whether China would try to join Russia in mediation efforts at Almaty in a bid to calm tempers between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors.

No bilateral meetings have been planned so far between Jiang and Vajpayee or between Jiang and Musharraf.

"As for whether President Jiang will meet with these two leaders, that hasn't been decided yet," Li said.

The summit in Almaty is the first of the CICA, which was set up in 1992 to promote trust and cooperation among the region's countries.

Its 16 members include Afghanistan, China, India, Pakistan, Russia, and Central Asian countries. It also has 15 countries and bodies as observers such as the United Nations, the United States and Japan.

International terrorism and promoting regional stability will be discussed at both the Almaty and St. Petersburg summits, Li said.

The fledgling sco groups China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The group's founding charter is expected to be signed in the Russian city, while all six countries have recently discussed the possibility of establishing a Central Asian Free Trade Zone, Chinese officials said.