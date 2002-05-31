Qom Friday Prayer Leaders Voice Support for Leader's Remarks

TEHRAN -- The Friday prayer leaders of Qom Province issued a statement in support of the remarks made by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, rejecting the establishment of any relations with the United States.

The statement said that the Islamic society of Iran is once again facing a great test and if it fails, the efforts of the past few years will have been wasted.

According to another report, the prayer leaders held a gathering at the conference hall of the Islamic Propagation Department of Qom.

Ayatollah Eshtehardi told clerics attending the gathering that prayer leaders play an important role in guiding society.