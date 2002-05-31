Campaign Against Smuggling Visual Products Needs Compiled Law

TEHRAN - Lack of compiled rule to oppose importing the video productions is the main factor of failure in smuggling the video tapes and CDs, the managing director of the Institute of Visual Media, Mohammad-Saeid Qaeni Najafi said.

Najafi added that distribution of videotapes and CDs in the legal and illegal frameworks in shops and houses are among the illegal activities in the field of visual productions. There are some films, which have no conceptual problem, but the official steps have not been taken for public show.

Answering to the question on the role of international networks in importing and distribution of videotapes and CDs in the country, he said that illegal videotapes could be easily imported in the country through the domestic and foreign passengers. The facilities of the modern life like personal computer (PCs) at home and workplaces has paved the way for increasing the number of illegal ones.

Najafi mentioned Malaysia in software, Thailand in computer games, and China in movie as three main countries to ignore the rules on copyright. The Cinematic Deputy of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance condemns any kind of efforts on smuggling the movie tapes under any condition. Not the only, this is the duty of this department, but also should be a multilateral plan with good facilities. The managing director of the Institute of Visual Media stressed on attention to the youth free time as the main goal and activity of the institute. He also underlined the conceptual edit