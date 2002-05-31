Lack of Expert View toward Public Relations: Official

TEHRAN - The Director General of Public Relaitons Office of Health Ministry Houshman Sefidi said on Wednesday night, "Current viewpoints toward the relations offices' perfomance are not professional." Sefidi who was attended at the '30th summit of Isfahan Province's Public Relations cultural association', added that due to this negligence, the countries public relations offices suffer from various weaknesses.

He referred to the lack of expert forces in the public relations, as one of the major factors of this situation and continued that most of existing forces in this sector are both without any masterful view and training necessity instructions.

On the importance of public relations' role, Sefidi said, "Presenting classified informaiton, public relations can assist the managers of organizations to make more appropriate decisions." He called for decreasing propogational activities and turn to consulting and research activities.

Also, on the sidelines of the gathering, Hamid-Reza Ghaznavi, managing director of Isfahan Province's Public Relations Office said that the organizations' managers' indifference toward the status of this job is the most important problem and added that most of managers don't consider a key role for public relations.