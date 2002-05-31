Iran Wins Friendly Against Kuwait

KUWAIT -- National soccer squad of Iran hammered Kuwait 3-1 Thursday in a friendly in front of over six thousand Iranian spectators, who outnumbered Kuwaitis here.

The match was held in honor of veteran Kuwaiti player, Osama Hussein, to bid farewell to football, in the Al-Arabi Stadium.

Iran dominated the derby from the scratch and scored the opener in the 22nd minute. Alireza Nikbakht-Vahedi's low cross after he dribbled the Kuwaiti defender touched Mohammad Navazi in the box and the latter's left curling shot kissed the net there and then.

Ten minutes from the break, Kuwait was awarded a penalty kick after Iran's fullback Sohrab Bakhtiari-Zadeh brought down the Kuwaiti striker in the box. Bashar Abdullah leveled the match, reported IRNA.

Perugia left winger Rahman Rezaei rose to head home a cross from Mehrdad Minavand from the corner, putting Iran ahead in the 65th minute and substitute Farhad Majidi put the result beyond doubt after receiving a superb pass from international Ali Daei in the injury time.