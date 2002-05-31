Mideast Oil Nations Oppose OPEC Production Hike

CAIRO Middle East oil-producers this week renewed calls for OPEC not to yield to western pressure to increase global oil supplies in the third quarter of 2002.

Qatar's decision to quit heavily-indebted Gulf Air and an appeal from Jordan for international financial aid also the economic news headlines across the Middle East in the last week of May.

The outgoing Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Ali Rodriguez, on Thursday kicked off in Qatar a gulf tour to evaluate the market ahead of the cartel's meeting on June 26 in Vienna.

The 11-member OPEC will decide at the meeting whether to keep in place curbs imposed on oil production since January 1.

Iran, OPEC's second largest producer after Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday said there was no need to increase production.

"Evaluating the situation in the market, we see it is stable," Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Mohammad Mir-Moezi said.

Qatari Energy Minister Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiya shared this view.

"There is no reason for us to increase production ... the price right now of $25 (a barrel) is reasonable for consumers and producers," Attiya said.

Industrialized countries have urged OPEC to increase output amid concern that high oil prices could hinder the recovery of the global economy.

OPEC slashed production by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from january for a period of six months, under an agreement with leading non-opec oil exporters to haul prices out of a steep post-september 11 slump.

non-opec norway and russia have said they will lift the curbs in the third quarter.

most of the opec members have spoken so far in favor of maintaining in the third quarter 2002 the current 21.7 million bpd output ceiling set for 10 of the cartel producers.

the eleventh member, iraq, is not bound by the quota system because of un sanctions and produces around three million bpd.

the us congress on wednesday charged that iraq was exporting a significant proportion of its oil production by smuggling it to neighbouring states, bypassing the un monitors tasked with overseeing an "oil-for-food" program.

a us congressional investigation issued wednesday said iraq has secretly earned at least 6.6 billion dollars over the past five years from smuggling oil.

just last march, the iraqis illicitly sold up to 480,000 bpd, most of it through syria, according to the investigation.

other oil-related news included a report that bahrain has completed the merger of its two state-owned oil companies, banoco and bapco.

banoco, the gulf state's upstream and marketing arm, and its refining arm bapco will be merged formally on june 1 under the latter's name, said the london-based international oil daily.

in corporate news, qatar has announced its withdrawal from gulf air, while the three remaining partners -- the governments of bahrain, oman and abu dhabi -- pledged to inject about 80 million dollars into the cash-strapped airline.

the qatari decision was announced in abu dhabi wednesday after a board meeting of the company.

on the macroeconomic level, jordan's planning minister bassem awadallah has urged donor nations to help the government finance social-economic reforms aimed at curbing unemployment, newspapers reported wednesday in amman.

earlier this year, the jordanian government launched a programme to fight unemployment which affects 25 percent of the active population.

in neighbouring israel, central bank director david klein announced monday a one-percentage point increase in the key interest rate, to 5.6 percent, to fight strong inflationary pressures.

israel's economy is labouring under the weight of the palestinian intifada, or uprising, which has chased off investment and tourists, and the global downturn in the key high-tech sector.