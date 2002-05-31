MP Says Brain Drain Unprecedented in Iran

TEHRAN -- A parliamentarian described brain drain in Iran as the"most painful phenomenon" and the "biggest injustice to the nation", adding the rage is "unprecedented during the past half-century".

Hossein Loqmanian, an MP from the western Hamedan Province, said that the U.S. was benefiting the most from the migration of the Iranian intelligentsia and university graduates.

"The Iranian nation is making hefty expenses for the training and education of these migrants and their flight strikes a deadly blow to the country," he added.

Press recently cited officials as saying that more than 420,000 Iranian university graduates had left the country over recent years.

Officials have repeatedly warned of the malignant phenomenon which has led many educated Iranians leave the country in the hope of greener pastures in western countries.

"The number of educated migrants is more than the stated 400,000. But even though Iran still stands the first in the world in view of the brain drain rate," Loqmanian said.

He cited "Unemployment and the lack of reliable financial prospects" as the main culprit for the phenomenon.

Former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani recently described as "bitter and unpalatable" the trend of "brain drain" in Iran and appealed for all-out measures to stop the emigration of Iranian educated to foreign countries.

Talking to students at the Tehran University of Science and Industry, he asked state officials to provide for "encouraging" conditions to employ Iranian experts, specialists and the educated.

The Iranian population, estimated at 62 million, is one of the world's youngest, with 35 million people under the age of 20.