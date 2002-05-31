Chile Intimates Interest to Cooperate With Iran in Mines Sector

NEW YORK -- The Chilean Minister of Mines Alfonso Dulanto in Santiago voiced Chile's interest to boost cooperation with Iran in the mining sector, IRNA reported.

Dulanto, in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Chile Safar-Ali Eslamian Koupayi, said his country is ready to diversify cooperation with Iran in technical expertise of mines.

He added that further details of such cooperation will be reviewed during a visit by Iranian deputy minister of mines to Chile.

Koupayi, for his part, recalled the recent trip by Chilean deputy minister of mines to the Islamic Republic, and reiterated that the exchange of official visits would encourage the development of mutual relations.