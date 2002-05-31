Iran, Hungary Discuss Customs Transportation Ties

VIENNA -- Head of Iran's Customs Administration Masoud Karbasian, met in Budapest Wednesday with Hungarian Deputy Economic and Transport Minister Lazlo Rupert.

At the meeting, Karbasian said that the level of bilateral relations is 'appropriate,' and added that providing customs facilities and strengthening transportation cooperation are the primary factors in bolstering ties.

He added that relations between the two countries have been growing in recent years and both are keen on expansion of air, rail and road transportation.

The Hungarian official expressed his country's preparedness to offer facilities for a direct flight between Tehran and Budapest by the Mahan Airlines.

He also expressed hope that cooperation would expand, specially in the railway sector.

The two sides also agreed to hold an expert committee meeting on transportation affairs in the near future.

Late last year, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Ahani, in a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Piter Balaj in Budapest, discussed ways of expanding mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the economy, in particular.

Recalling that Hungary is one of Iran's most important economic partners, Ahani urged both countries' private sectors to expand cooperation by entering into various agreements or by raising the level of mutual investments.

Balaj, for his part, said his country attaches great importance to Iran in formulating its foreign policies.

He called on Iranian businessmen to visit Hungary to become familiar with its market conditions and its economic requirements.