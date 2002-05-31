Hollywood Preparing TV Movie About John Walker Lindh

LOS ANGELES A U.S. cable channel is developing a made-for-TV movie about John Walker Lindh, the U.S. national captured last year fighting alongside the Taleban in northern Afghanistan, daily ***Variety*** reported Thursday.

The cable channel F/X is in talks to produce ***"American Taleban,"*** a film chronicling the 21-year-old California native's progression from his well-off Marin County upbringing to a madrassa in Yemen and eventual affiliation with the Taleban, who were ousted from Afghanistan in the U.S.-led war.

But because Lindh is still in court facing federal charges including conspiracy that could keep him in prison the rest of his life, the exact plot of the two-hour film has yet to be nailed down, the daily reported, citing sources close to the project.

"The challenge is to take a story with a political dimension and tell it from a personal and psychological perspective," scriptwriter John Romano told the daily.

"I'm writing this in part to discover what we should think about this," he said. "I was compelled by the profound psychological and political mystery of this kid: How does someone grow up in Marin County with all the benefits that America has to offer, and then end up in Afghanistan with an AK-47?" The film is expected to air in 2003 if the cable network agrees, the daily reported.

F/X, which for the most part shows syndicated reruns of some of the more popular television shows in recent history including the now-defunct ***"X-Files,"*** is also developing a made-for-TV movie about the Enron scandal, to be based on a still-unwritten book by whistleblower Sherron Watkins.