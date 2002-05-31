Irish Writer John B. Keane Dies Aged 73

DUBLIN One of Ireland's most prolific and best-known writers, John B. Keane, has died at the age of 73.

Keane, who won international acclaim for his many plays and novels, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1994 and his condition had worsened recently, Reuters said.

"Big Maggie", one of his 18 plays, was a Broadway success in 1982 while one of his most popular novels, "The Field" -- about a land dispute in rural Ireland -- was turned into an Oscar-winning film starring Richard Harris and Brenda Fricker.

Keane, an uncle of BBC correspondent Feargal Keane, died at his home in Listowel in the southern county of Kerry, where he ran a small pub. Life in the bar provided much of the inspiration for his most popular works, he once said.

Irish President Mary McAleese paid tribute, saying Keane's work "portrayed a deep love for his home and country as well as giving an accurate insight into human strengths and frailties".