New Library of Alexandria, Center of Learning and Culture

TEHRAN - The new Library of Alexandria will open on June 16.

The Library of Alexandria is now being reestablished, 1600 years after the original great Library of Alexandria was destroyed, and will once again become a center of culture and learning.

The alphabets of all the world's languages have been engraved on the stone walls of the building, which was built by UNESCO and 77 countries. The interior of the library has been designed in a way to make people feel closer to God who taught knowledge to man.

The research centers of the library and the library itself include social and cultural dimensions, and most of the world's important manuscripts are available through the Internet site of the library.

Yet, the great library is being reestablished at a time when almost 40 percent of the people of Egypt are still illiterate.

A Norwegian company designed the new Library of Alexandria.