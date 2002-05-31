Sheikhi, 'Teahouse Painter, Allured with Spirituality and Culture'

TEHRAN - Speaking at the Islamic Art and Cultural Research Center of the Art Bureau, painter and artistic and cultural affairs expert Ali Sheikhi said that people like teahouse painting portraits of their religious leaders and Imams (AS) because of the respect they have for them, not simply because of the beauty of the portraits.

He added that teahouse paintings of stories from Ferdowsi's Shahnameh instill in people a sense of national pride.

He underlined that Iranian artist has created paintings far form the realities with the help of spiritual and mystical imaginations and ignoring the clear forms and signs as if he himself is the narrator of the dreams and imagination.

He added that breaking the usual rules and ignoring to paint the scenes in the teahouse painting is not because of the impatience of the artist in painting, but is due to his fascination in spirituality, and the culture of his land.

Mentioning that in teahouse painting, it is necessary to paint a kind of imagination, Sheikhi stated that the teahouse painting depicts the bravery, and the painter tries to paint the brave men with national characteristics, and is not willing to depict the failures of the Iranian heroes.

He continued that the religious and epic forms are seen in teahouse painting as well as the love stories such as Leili and Majnoun.

Moreover, at the end of his speech, Sheikhi talked of the life of the veterans of the teahouse paintings such as Hossein Qollar-Aghasi and Mohammad Modabber.