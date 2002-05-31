Rosewater Festival Being Held at Tabi'at Cultural Center

TEHRAN - The second Rose and Rosewater Festival is being held at the Tabi'at Cultural Center and will go on until July 6.

The festival aims to promote the culture of drinking natural drinks and familiarize people with the traditional rosewater ceremony.

The equipment used to extract rosewater has been put on display and experts have come from Kashan in order to familiarize people with the ancient tradition.

Various kinds of flower water are being offered to the people and models of the traditional architecture of the historic city of Kashan are on display.

Meanwhile, Kashani artists will participate in a celebration, which is being held on the last three days of the festival.

The Tabi'at Cultural Center is located on Jashnvareh St., Tehran Pars.