One Killed After Football Fans Clash in Southern Iran

AHVAZ -- A 20-year-old boy was killed in the southern city of Masjed Soleyman in Khuzestan Province on Tuesday night after a pitched battle broke out between the fans of two major football teams of capital Tehran.

Arash Mehri Dehno died after being stabbed in the chest during clashes between fans of Esteqlal and Pirouzi teams.

Police have arrested one person, suspected of the murder and are looking for another who is on the run.

The clash broke out after Pirouzi, better known as the reds, lifted the trophy of Iran's pro league by one-point advantage against its arch-rival Esteqlal.