TODAY IN HISTORY

1932 - Franz Von Papen became German Chancellor following the resignation of Heinrich Bruening on May 30. He was later instrumental in persuading president Paul Von Hindenburg to appoint Adolf Hitler as chancellor.

1941 - British forces entered Baghdad returning the regent of six-year-old King Faisal of Iraq to power.

1946 - General Ion Antonescu, Romania's pro-German dictator during World War II, was executed.

1958 - General Charles de Gaulle became prime minister of France at the head of an emergency government after a crisis in French-ruled Algeria.

1972 - Iraq nationalized some oilfields belonging to the Western-owned Iraq Petroleum Company.

1973 - Greece's military government announced the abolition of the monarchy and proclaimed a republic.

1974 - Twenty-nine people were killed when a chemical plant blew up at Flixborough, England.

1979 - The British colony of Rhodesia, which had unilaterally declared its independence in 1964, became known as Zimbabwe-Rhodesia. Zimbabwe gained internationally recognized independence after elections the following year.

1987 - Rashid Karami, Lebanon's veteran Sunni Muslim prime minister, was killed when a bomb exploded aboard a helicopter taking him to Beirut from Tripoli.

1990 - U.S. President George Bush and Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev signed a bilateral agreement to stop producing chemical arms and to begin destroying stocks by the end of 1992.

1994 - South Africa rejoined the Commonwealth after an absence of 33 years following democratic all-race elections that ended white minority rule.

1996 - Ukraine became a nuclear weapons-free nation with the transfer of the last of its warheads to Russia.

2000 - China lifted the secrecy on a visit by North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong-il and proclaimed renewed friendship with its old communist ally.

2001 - Nepal's king Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and six other family members were killed in a palace massacre by their son crown prince Dipendra, who then turned a gun on himself. He was briefly declared king, but later died.

2001 - A Palestinian suicide bomber killed himself and 21 others at a Tel Aviv Nightclub.