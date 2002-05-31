TODAY IN HISTORY
1941 - British forces entered Baghdad returning the regent of six-year-old King Faisal of Iraq to power.
1946 - General Ion Antonescu, Romania's pro-German dictator during World War II, was executed.
1958 - General Charles de Gaulle became prime minister of France at the head of an emergency government after a crisis in French-ruled Algeria.
1972 - Iraq nationalized some oilfields belonging to the Western-owned Iraq Petroleum Company.
1973 - Greece's military government announced the abolition of the monarchy and proclaimed a republic.
1974 - Twenty-nine people were killed when a chemical plant blew up at Flixborough, England.
1979 - The British colony of Rhodesia, which had unilaterally declared its independence in 1964, became known as Zimbabwe-Rhodesia. Zimbabwe gained internationally recognized independence after elections the following year.
1987 - Rashid Karami, Lebanon's veteran Sunni Muslim prime minister, was killed when a bomb exploded aboard a helicopter taking him to Beirut from Tripoli.
1990 - U.S. President George Bush and Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev signed a bilateral agreement to stop producing chemical arms and to begin destroying stocks by the end of 1992.
1994 - South Africa rejoined the Commonwealth after an absence of 33 years following democratic all-race elections that ended white minority rule.
1996 - Ukraine became a nuclear weapons-free nation with the transfer of the last of its warheads to Russia.
2000 - China lifted the secrecy on a visit by North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong-il and proclaimed renewed friendship with its old communist ally.
2001 - Nepal's king Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and six other family members were killed in a palace massacre by their son crown prince Dipendra, who then turned a gun on himself. He was briefly declared king, but later died.
2001 - A Palestinian suicide bomber killed himself and 21 others at a Tel Aviv Nightclub.