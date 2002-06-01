Seminar on `Thoughts and Personality of Late Imam Khomeini' Kicks Off in New Delhi

TEHRAN -- On the occasion of the 13th death anniversary of the late spiritual leader and founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the late Imam Khomeini, a national seminar on his "thoughts and personality" kicked off Saturday morning at the Iranian Cultural House in New Delhi, India with leading luminaries, scholars and intellectuals participating.

According to IRNA, Mahmoodur Rahman, secretary of the Indian Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs who gave the keynote address at the well-attended gathering, said that the Islamic Revolution in Iran brought a new awakening in today's present materialistic world." Rahman further said that the late Imam Khomeini gave the modern world a series of guidelines to make truth prevail in this world.

Outlining the personality of the late Imam Khomeini, he said his 'impeccable personality' was such that with his deep knowledge of the Qoran and the principle of Islamic jurisprudence, he was able to enunciate Islamic principles based on justice as the guiding factor in human civilization.

The"Late Imam Khomeini left a message for entire humanity," he said, adding that this message has made Iran a leading nation in the world.

In his welcoming address, Issa Rezazadeh, cultural counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the one-day seminar will afford different speakers the opportunity to share views and explore various aspects of the thoughts and life of the late Imam Khomeini. The seminar, divided into two sessions, will have eminent professors, scholars and intellectuals to discuss various topics such as "Imam Khomeini as a Mard-e-Arif," "Palestine Be Nazar-e Imam Khomeini" and "Various Aspects of the Imam's Life."