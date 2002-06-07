Israeli Tanks Return to Jenin After Ramallah Raid

JENIN, West Bank -- Israeli armor rumbled into the center of the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, keeping pressure on the Palestinians a day after tanks and troops stormed Yasser Arafat's compound in Ramallah, Reuters reported.

Soldiers fired in the air as the 30-vehicle column moved through Jenin, regarded by Israel as a stronghold for militants behind suicide attacks, but no fighting was reported. The army said the force was on routine patrol.

Israeli tanks and troops blew up buildings and shelled Arafat's living quarters on Thursday in a six-hour reprisal raid on his presidential compound after a bombing killed 17 Israelis, many of them soldiers, on a bus in the Galilee a day earlier.

Arafat emerged unhurt and accused Israel of "fascism" after the force pulled out of Ramallah.

The bombing and the army push into Arafat's compound before a visit by prime minister Ariel Sharon to Washington next week undercut intensified international diplomacy aimed at breaking a vicious cycle of Middle East violence and reviving peace talks.

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who holds talks on Friday and Saturday in the United States with President George W. Bush, called for Washington to take the lead in seeking a rapid resolution of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict.

The White House said it was not clear what Israel's aims were in carrying out the Ramallah raid, stressing that both sides needed to take "constructive steps" toward peacemaking.

"You would have to check with the Israelis to ask them what the objective for the incursion was last night. I don't know what the objective of the incursion was last night," White House National Security Council Spokesman Sean McCormack said.

At least 1,382 Palestinians and 503 Israelis have been killed since the Palestinians rose up against Israeli occupation in September 2000.

Flashing V-for-victory signs as he stepped out of his headquarters in Ramallah, Arafat vowed: "No one can defeat the Palestinian people." He pointed out the dust and debris showered on his bedroom. A mirror was shattered and bullet holes pierced the walls.

"I was supposed to sleep here but I had work to do downstairs and did not go to sleep. They shelled this room wanting me to be here," Arafat told reporters, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli military denied targeting the Palestinian leader, who often works through the night in his nearby office.

Washington has warned Israel against harming or toppling Arafat. But U.S. officials sharpened criticism of him after the bombing, with White House Spokesman Ari Fleischer saying: "In the president's eyes, Yasser Arafat has never played a role of someone who can be trusted and who is effective."