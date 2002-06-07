Study Sheds Light on Why Nerves Don't Grow Back

WASHINGTON -- U.S. scientists said on Thursday they had uncovered one reason why certain nerve cells cannot repair themselves, a finding that may help research into therapies for brain and spinal cord injuries.

As nerve cells, or neurons, develop, they grow a long arm called an axon that sends messages as well as smaller branches known as dendrites that receive messages. Nerve damage usually involves loss of an axon.

Research with rats showed axons from nerves in the retina can regrow during embryonic stages, but they lose that power within a day after birth. A team of Stanford University researchers set out to discover why.

Previous work showed neurons receive inhibitory signals from other central nervous system cells called glial cells.

Scientists have been exploring whether making drugs to stop those signals might enable axons to sprout back.

The Stanford team, using the rat retina tissue, found that other signals from cells within the maturing retina, called amacrine cells, also told neurons not to grow back. The message appears irreversible.

"Once they are signaled, they remember that they were signaled, even if we take the signal away," said Ben Barres, a Stanford neurobiologist who worked on the study.

At the same time, the ability to grow dendrites greatly increases, said the study in Friday's edition of the journal **** Science ****. The work was led by Stanford researcher Jeffrey Goldberg.

The study "suggests that a better understanding of the developmental switch from axonal to dendritic growth may hold the key to regeneration" of the central nervous system, scientists from the University of Montreal wrote in an accompanying article in the journal.

The Stanford researchers now want to study the genes at work in the young, embryonic neurons and compare them to genes in the older neurons that have lost their regeneration ability, Reuters quoted Barres as saying.

"If we can understand the molecular basis ... our hope is that will give us some insight into how we might be able to reverse it," Barres said.

Further work also is needed to determine whether the findings apply to brain cells, and whether human neurons behave like rat neurons. The systems are similar, Barres said.